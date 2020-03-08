The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has congratulated the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on the 63rd birthday.

The association thanked God for his life and the indelible contributions he is making to the development of the nation and the church in Nigeria.

The National President, PFN, Rev. Felix Omobude in a statement on Sunday described Osinbajo as an Ambassador for the Christian community, who is presently on national assignment.

“We are proud of how he has continued to discharge his duties with the sense of humility, wisdom and dignity required of such high office.

“We appreciate the grace of God upon his life and the work he is doing for our nation.

“Our prayer for him is that he will continue to stand strong to the true dictates and tenets of the faith.

“He would not be lacking in terms of vision and courage to stay true to his beliefs, Omobude said.

According to him, the association wishes him many more years, in good health and vitality, and greater impact in his service to fatherland, now and in the future. (NAN)