From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), has described as tragic and shocking, the demise of Pastor Dare Adeboye, son of Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

National Publicity Secretary of PFN, Bishop Emmah Gospel Isong, in a condolence message, he issued on behalf of the body on Thursday, said PFN lamented the demise of Adeboye’s son, saying it was shocking.

The condolence message read in part: “Our heartfelt condolences to Baba and Mama Adeboye, and the entire members of the RCCG worldwide. May the Lord uphold them.”

The PFN, under the leadership of Bishop Wale Oke, who is the Presiding Bishop of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Ibadan, further prayed that God would give the family and the church, the fortitude to bear the loss.

“The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria under the able leadership of His Eminence, Bishop, Dr. Wale Oke, deeply mourn Pastor Dare Adeboye’s departure at such a tender age of 42. Let us continue in prayer, and watch in the same with thanksgiving – Col. 4:2 KJV,” the PFN stated.