Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

National Deputy President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Francis Wale Oke, has advised the South West governors to ensure a proper legal framework for the Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN), codenamed ‘Operation Amotekun.’

He gave the advice in a statement by his Media Office in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, yesterday.

Oke, who is the presiding bishop of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Ibadan noted that the legal framework is imperative to avoid the booby traps of antagonists of the Amotekun initiative.

Throwing his weight behind the initiative, the cleric commended the governors for their foresight at ensuring the protection of lives and property of people of the region.

“The Amotekun initiative is a noble idea and we must commend the proponents, being the South West governors. However, it should be properly legalised by making sure South West Houses of Assembly give it the needed legal teeth. This will make nonsense of any primordial sentiment and antagonism.”

Oke allayed the fear being entertained in some quarters concerning the establishment of Operation Amotekun in Yorubaland, pointing out that it was in tandem with the community policing philosophy of the Federal Government.

He asserted that the outfit would complement the efforts of conventional security agencies in the country towards ensuring the protection of lives and property.