Aloysius Attah, Onitsha.

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, (PFN) , Anambra State chapter has distributed palliatives to the poor and needy to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The palliatives which include large quantities of 10 kg bags of rice, tubers of yam and noodles were distributed at a ceremony held in Onitsha yesterday.

Speaking during the ceremony witnessed by top men of God and officials of the Christian body, the State Chairman of the Anambra PFN, Bishop Moses Ezedebego said the palliatives were secured through the philanthropic gestures of Christian faithful and adherents both within and outside the PFN fold, adding that the palliatives will be delivered to the communities through the 21 local government chapters of the body.

The Bishop said “first of all, the palliatives are part of the contributions of the PFN to the government of Anambra State in the fight against the spread of Coronavirus in the State. PFN works closely with the State government to ensure peace, stability and progress of the State. We have it in priority to pray for the Governor, Chief Willie Obiano and his functionaries and advise them at the point we consider necessary to do so.

The Bishop on behalf of all members of the body commended some individuals who supported them in the provision such as Senator Stella Oduah, Dr Chidozie Nwankwo and Bishop E C Obiora among others.

He added, “So far so good, Governor Obiano and his team have done well and still doing well in the fight against the spread of Coronavirus in the State and PFN is moved to give him our little support. What we have here will be delivered to the 21 local government chapters through the local government chairmen. Thereafter the chairmen will take it down to the ward level, then the ward chairman will share them among the poor and the needy in various communities and villages in their wards”

Each of the 21 local governments received 180 bags of rice cartons of noodles and tubers of yam. He also hailed other individuals and groups who have made contributions to assist the government and help the less privileged cushion the effect of the economic hardship ochestrated by the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

“PFN is well spread across all the nooks and crannies in Anambra State. We have a well organized structure from the wards to the local government up to the State, so that makes it easy for us to come together as a body. We are comfortable to use the above structure to get these palliatives across to the people” he said.