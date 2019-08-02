The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Lagos State chapter, under the leadership of Bishop Sola Ore, is set to debut with a television series entitled, Derailed

According to the Director of Training, PFN Lagos youth wing, Dr. Henry Emeka Obidi, the series will focus on mending broken families and reconnecting derailed Christians back to God. “It is also an opportunity to showcase the talents of young Christians looking for a platform. The global goal of this move is evangelism. The series will reflect on the reality of our reconciliation with God while aiming at giving the Christian community and the youth generally a platform to exhibit their talents through acting, singing and dancing,” he said.

Also speaking, the associate producer, Jude Orhorha, said: “It is generally observed that a lot of top musicians and actors started expressing their talents in churches but later derailed.”

This, he attributed to the fact that they were not given the required platform by Christian denominations to excel in their chosen callings and God given talents. Orhorha, however, assured that with the debut of Derailed, being a Christian youth and member of PFN would be a thing of pride.

The audition and training, which held in May at Love Aglow Ministry, Festac Town, Lagos, recorded a flotilla of untapped potentials. Over 300 youths were auditioned. Meanwhile, the production of the TV series has since commenced.