Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), the umbrella body of more than 65 million Nigerian Christians, says it has uncovered plans by some political parties eyeing the presidential seat, to put forward a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket, The groups said that any political arrangement short of producing a Christian president would be unacceptable to Nigerian Christians.

PFN President Bishop Wale Oke, who is also the President of The Sword of the Spirit Ministries, gave the warning at the grand finale of a five-day Zoe World Congress, tagged Zoe Worship Extravaganza, held at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, Monday evening.

The programme organised by the Sword of the Spirit Ministries featured leading gospel musical artists, including Evangelist Bola Are, Pastors Dunsin Oyekan and Yomi Ajayi. It was attended by thousands of worshippers.

Oke described as ‘evil’ and ‘selfish’ those behind the agenda of a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket at the next presidential election. Although he said the PFN was not endorsing any party, Oke maintained that any party that does not factor in the interest of the Christian community would fail.

‘It is disturbing that with the 2023 general elections fast approaching, some politicians who are hell-bent on further scuttling the fragile peace in the country, are desperately seeking to foist a Muslim-Muslim political agenda on us, a development that will further throw an unsavoury spanner into the works, fibre and the tenuous peace of the nation,’ Bishop Oke stated.

‘Nigeria is a nation predominantly populated by Christians and Muslims. In fact, the PFN, which by the grace of God I head today, has a membership strength of over 65 million adherents of Jesus Christ. So, we vehemently say no to a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket; we say no to arrangements that will relegate the Christians to obscurity. This we shall resist by all available lawful means.

‘We urge that we follow the routes already taken by the previous administrations of (Olusegun) Obasanjo, (Umar Yar’adua, (Goodluck Jonathan and (Muhammadu) Buhari, so as to avoid the pitiable paths some are trying to tread for selfish reasons and aggrandizement.

‘Anyone, who is flying a Muslim/Muslim presidential ticket is satanic and from the pit of hell.The Lord, God of hosts, will crush that satanic agenda. Any party that flies a Muslim/Muslim presidential ticket has failed completely. In fact, it will not only fail, it will scatter!”

‘It is only the will of God for Nigeria that shall prevail, not the satanic agenda of any corrupt, selfish, self-centered, unpatriotic, evil politician who thinks he has enough money to buy up the South West of Nigeria, and the whole of the nation.

‘Nigeria belongs to all of us and it will only thrive when there’s fairness, equity and justice.This we are calling for in all our engagements in the country. If the two major political parties in the country field Muslim-Muslim candidates, they will both fail. What we want is a Christian President. Buhari must hand over to a Christian. Let everybody know that any arrangement short of that will be totally unacceptable to us. The 65-million-strong members of PFN are vehemently opposed to any arrangement of that nature.’

Oke went on to pray for peace in the country, imploring those itching to destroy it through their selfish pursuits and primordial sentiments to have a rethink.

Meanwhile, Oke has described the late Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, as a foremost traditional ruler, who enhanced the growth of the ancient town on all fronts.

In his condolence message to the people of Ogbomoso and the Oyo State Government, Bishop Oke said the royal father lived a worthy life of service, adding: ‘The reign of Oba Jimoh Oyewumi Ajagungbade was eventful as it ushered in developments to Ogbomosoland and its people. He will surely be missed not only by the people of Ogbomoso but by Oyo State and the nation as a whole.’

While praying for sustained peace and progress of the town and its people, the renowned clergyman also prayed that God would install a successor that would further take the town and its people to higher heights.

