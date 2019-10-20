Judex Okoro, Calabar

The National Publicity Secretary of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Emmah Gospel Isong, has urged Christians to embrace physical fitness to complement their relationship with God.

Bishop Isong said physical exercise affords people opportunity to socialise and create bonds with one another.

The PFN Scribe, who doubles as the President of Christian Central Chapel International, CCCI, made this known at the Faith Mansion World Inc.

According to Isong, the annual charity workout organised by the Christian Central Chapel International was to underscore the importance of healthy living.

He said: “Christians should not stay indoors from morning till night doing tarry night, doing prayer and fasting. This is about the only time they socialise without Bishop on suits and choristers not on choir robes. “There must be 90% spirituality and 10% socialisation. The socialisation is not with unbelievers but with themselves because it reduces their going out somewhere to join bad company.