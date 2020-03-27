Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The National President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Rev. Dr. Felix Omobude, has called on all Christian clerics in the country to immediately adhere strictly to all the directives of the government at all levels, aimed at curtailing the ravaging deadly coronavirus.

The directive is in addition to the ongoing nationwide three days of prayers and fasting earlier declared by the body. Dr. Omobude in a statement he signed in Benin City, Edo State called on all pastors to be circumspect in obeying government orders aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus.

The statement read: “Pastors are advised to as much as possible live-stream their services and use other social media platforms to minister to their congregants. Churches can also hold multiple services and maintain social distance requirements.

“It is important to stress that we are a faith people/community. We should stress our prayer and intercession to the Great Physician to heal our land and take plagues far from us.”