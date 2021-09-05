From Gyang Bere, Jos

Vice President, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Prophet Isa El-Buba, has urged Christians and Muslims in the North to live together in peace rather than allowing themselves to be manipulated by the elite.

Prophet Isa El-Buba blamed the renewed hostility in the North on the elite who preferred to manipulate the masses in the region for their selfish advantage.

While answering questions in an interview with Journalists in Jos, he noted that the crises bedeviling the Northern parts of the country were caused by the Fulani killer herdsmen and the bandits.

He called on the Nigeria Army to clear the forests that had been occupied by kidnappers and bandits.

