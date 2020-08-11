Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, (PFN), Dr. Felix Omobude, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to fulfil his campaign promises of protecting lives and property of Nigerians.

He made the call when some executive members of PFN paid him a condolence visit over the death of his mother in Benin City, yesterday.

“When this government was campaigning for office, one of the cardinal points he promised Nigerians was the issue of security.

“We cannot say he has not done anything about it but we are all witnesses that North or South, East or West, the security situation is worse than what it was.

“PFN wants to call on the Federal Government led by President Muhammadu Buhari to secure the country. This resurgence of Boko Haram and other foreign interests that have invaded our lands are very worrisome. Forests are not safe, the highways are not safe. Our farmers can no more go to their farms. Whether you call them herdsmen, bandits, the story is the same. We call on our governments to rise to their responsibilities to allow Nigerians to sleep with their two eyes closed.”

Omobude said the situation in Southern Kaduna was most worrisome because the situation has persisted, adding it has become a source of concern to the PFN.

He also called on the president to use his remaining years in office to write his name in gold by carrying out an electoral reform in the countr, noting that the nation’s politics has become a mockery.