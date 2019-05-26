The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has thrown its weight behind Hymnodia, the first reality TV show created around hymns and worship, wishing it many more life-impacting seasons.

In a letter to the organisers, Philosoville Limited, PFN national president, Rev. Felix Omobude, said: “We congratulate you for the giant strides you are making. We are excited at this bold initiative which we see as a great tool for bringing back into the mainstream of praise and worship, the rich culture of hymns.”

According to Omobude, the PFN is particularly pleased that not only are the youths being encouraged to imbibe the culture of worship through hymns, families are also able to bond through such an edifying and entertaining programme. “The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria is pleased to be associated with your initiative. We endorse Hymnodia and look forward to partnering with you in areas of mutual interest as the programme develops,” he stated.

Responding, Kufre Ekanem, Managing Director of Philosoville and initiator of Hymnodia, said: “Our entire team is blown away by this gesture by the PFN and the privilege given to us to address their last national council meeting on our dreams towards hymns. As a first-of-its-kind initiative, we have been tremendously thrilled by the depth and spread of welcome that Hymnodia has received in just its first season across geographies, demographics and denominations. This endorsement by PFN brings yet another different dimension entirely and it is most encouraging.”