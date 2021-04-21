From Seye Ojo, Ibadan

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), an umbrella body over all pentecostal churches in Nigeria with about 65 million people, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to properly govern the country with equity and justice.

PFN said the justice should not just be done, but should be seen to have been done.

National President of PFN, Wale Oke, who is the presiding bishop of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries, made the call, yesterday, when he played host to members of the Lagos Varsity Christian Alumni Fellowship (LVCAF) that were members of the Lagos Varsity Christian Union (LVCU) of the University of Lagos, at the Cornerstone University, Laogun, Ibadan.

The LVCAF’ entourage include the body’s General Secretary, Kunle Ajijola; founder of World Communication Ministries (WOCOM), Sunday Popoola; former General Secretary, Gospel Faith Mission International, Pastor Adebayo Ojo, and so on.

Oke, who led LVCU, when he was in UNILAG between 1977 and 1982, said: “We are talking about Nigeria. I have gone round Nigeria again and again with crusades, with teachings and with prayer rally. I know every state of Nigeria like a man knows the back of his hand.

“I am a little familiar with the challenges of Nigeria. And I can say that fundamentally, the challenge of Nigeria is spiritual. If the church gets it right, the nation will straighten out. Spiritual power is overruling power.

“If other powers misbehaved, the spiritual power should confront them, and they must bow. I know that and that makes me not to shiver.

“First and foremost, we welcome our president back from United Kingdom. Mr. President, we love you. We are praying for you. We want to remind this nation that at a time when president was critically ill, a lot of people were suggesting or saying he was going to die.

“People were already speculating succession. One of our icon leaders in the pentecostals, travelled to London under the instruction of the Holy Spirit, prayed for our president, and God heard our prayers and restored him, the president did not die.

“So, let nobody say or think that the pentecostals hate this president. We don’t. We were part of the people that voted him in. We love him, we are praying for him. But the pentecostals want to remind our president of his number one responsibility to protect the lives and property of all Nigerians, no matter where they come from, be it West, North, East and South.

“We want to remind our president that politicking is over. Governance is what he is into now. He is not going to be president again. After this term, he must hand over.

“Please, Mr. President, govern all Nigerians, love all Nigerians, be a father to all Nigerians, bring all Nigerians together, and do not allow a tribe or an ethnic group to lord over any other group in Nigeria. Be just, fair and give equal justice to everybody, equal treatment to everybody.

“A lot of people perceived there is nepotism in appointments, and that a certain segment dominates the security apparatus.”