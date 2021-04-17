By Gilbert Ekezie

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), has called on the Federal Government and the Presidency to stop hiding the health status of President Muhammadu Buhari, and tell Nigerians the truth about it.

It condemned Buhari’s recurring trips to the United Kingdom for medical check-up when Nigeria’s health sector is in a sorry situation.

PFN National President, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, who spoke on behalf of the body during its National Executive Council meeting in Lagos, insisted that as president, Buhari is no longer a private individual, so Nigerians deserve to know what is happening to him.

“The Federal Government and the Presidency should stop hiding the health status of the president, but tell the whole nation, so that we know what to do. Our president was out of the country on health ground and we feel they are not telling us all the truth about his health. We ask the government and Presidency to put the card on the table face up and tell us what is happening to our president so that we know how to pray for him,” Bishop Wale said.

The PFN also expressed grave concern over the major security risk posed by the president’s trips outside Nigeria for medical treatment, pointing out that in an attempt to undermine Nigeria, foreigners may try to exploit his vulnerability in this regard. “Does it mean that our president is safer in the hands of foreigners than in our hands? What can we do if those people try to undermine our nation by playing games with our president,” he queried?

“The PFN is of the view that Nigerian elected officials should stop going abroad for medical treatment, rather they should inject the money into the country’s healthcare system and bring it up to par with the nations they are going.”