From Gyang Bere, Jos

Vice President Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Prophet Isa El-Buba, has urged Christians and Muslims in the North to live together in peace and harmony and should not allow Northern elites to manipulate them into taking up arms against each other in the name of religion.

Prophet Isa El-Buba said the on going ugly development in the North is the handiwork of Northern elite that are always manipulating the masses in the region for their selfish advantage at the expense of the majority that are languishing in acute poverty.

El-Buba in an interview with Journalists in Jos, said most of the crises bedeviling the Northern parts of the country are caused by Fulani killer herdsmen and bandits.

He called on the Nigeria Army to use modern technology in warfare to clear the forests and ungovernable spaces that are being occupy by kidnappers and bandits.

Prophet El-Buba, a Founder and President of Evangelical Bible Out Reach Ministry International (EBOMI) said the people of the North are feeling the pains of what killer Herdsmen, bandits and criminal elements are inflicting in most parts of the north.

He called on the Presidency to do the needful to stop all forms of attacks in Plateau state and other parts of the country.

He explained that it will pay the people of the North good if they decide to live together and be their brothers keepers as they tend to gain more in the area of development.

El-Buba informed that his family is made up of Christians and Muslims and that there is no enermity between them, adding that his brothers and sisters who choose to join him in Christian faith or others that chose to be Muslims was their choice.

He urged Northern Elites to know that their time is up as masses in the North have realized that there is hope in a better future Nigeria and will not continue to tore their line.

He wondered why poverty, illiteracy, religious extrimism, banditry have all become part of the North simply because the Northern privileged few have sown seed of discord among their people.

El-Buba called on all Nigerians to join hands together to bring up new crop of leaders in 2023 from the states up to the national levels for a better Nigeria.