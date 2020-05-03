Under P&G’s Protect Our Heroes missions, Procter & Gamble is stepping up as a force for good and has committed over N90 million worth of humanitarian package to support the government in combating COVID-19. This intervention will include hygiene products, handwashing stations, and personal protective equipment for frontline healthcare workers across the 36 states and the FCT. As part of this contribution, P&G has launched a nationwide media awareness campaign to promote handwashing amongst Nigerians.

P&G Nigeria has launched the first phase with a donation of Safeguard antibacterial soaps and handwashing stations to enable preventive hygiene. Ariel detergent to ensure hygiene and comfort of homes for frontline healthcare and Pampers diapers, and hygiene products to support over 200 thousand vulnerable households in Ekiti, Ogun, and Oyo states. The states supported in the first phase of this intervention include Cross River, Delta, Lagos, Kano, Ondo, and Osun states.

Speaking on this initiative, P&G’s Africa Director for Global Government Relations and Public Policy, Dr. Temitope Iluyemi said, “P&G is committed to touching and improving the lives of people in the communities where we live and work. Through our Protect Our Heroes Mission, we want to help impact the quality of life of everyday heroes, especially during a global pandemic of this unprecedented nature.

“As a force for good and a force for growth, we believe we have an important role to play in protecting the heroes in the frontline of pandemic. We appreciate the government’s efforts so far and we are honored to partner the state and federal governments to promote hygiene amongst the general public, ensure that frontline health workers are protected, and ultimately curb the spread of COVID-19,” Dr. Iluyemi added.

P&G has a long history of supporting our communities in times of need all around the world. Since the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak, P&G globally has stepped up its commitment to be a force for good and have been working with long-standing partner organizations to provide support to communities, relief agencies and people impacted by this challenging situation. So far, globally P&G’s in-kind, product and monetary donations add up to tens of millions of dollars across more than 200 relief organizations, more than 30 brands in more than 30 countries.

P&G’s support for Nigeria’s government efforts on COVID-19 will impact over 10 million people in the country.