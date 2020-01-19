Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Members of the Professional Golf Association of Nigeria (PGAN) have commended Governor Henry Seriake Dickson for the commissioning an 18 Hole championship golf course built at the reclaimed/sand filled land behind the Government House.

Dickson said the commissioning of the golf course which was built by Total Golf Construction of Vero Beach Florida, USA, the same company that built the golf course at Ilara- Mokin, Ondo State is a fulfillment of the promise he made upon assumption of office to turn Bayelsa into a tourism hub in the Niger Delta region.

The life President of the PGAN, Major- General IBM Haruna(Rtd) said golfers all over the country are happy with the initiative which Dickson has brought into fruition.

According to him, the golf course is a money spinner which the state government would not regret building.

“We praise you for the initiative, for the vision and pray that those that would succeed you would see the long term vision and wisdom in initiating this golf course and the property that would be developed around it. This is a money spinner. In the long term it would make more returns that you would get in the stock exchange.”

Mrs Funzaki Koroye- Crooks speaking on behalf of the organisers of the Inaugural Invitational Open Championship in honour of Governor Henry Seriake Dickson, Mrs Funkazi Koroye- Crooks said the golf course is to attract investment through tourism to Bayelsa.

35 Amateurs and 20 Professionals including Johnbull Dangofa(Nigeria) Visitor Mapuanya(Zimbabwe), Boo Emus Corblarh(Ghana), Brice Mokagni(Gabon) and Gift Willy(Nigeria) are participating in the two-day tournament.