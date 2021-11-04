The Professional Golfers’ Association (PGA) of Nigeria has fixed November 19, 2021 for its Fund Raising Gala Night billed for the Federal Palace Hotels & Casino, Victoria Island, Lagos.

According to the Executive Director, PGA of Nigeria Tony Philmoore in a press release made available to Daily SunSport, the association is hoping to raise N300 million and more to enable the association prosecute The Nigeria Tour in 2022 with at least, one tournament in a month and a mega event that would attract global participation from the US PGA; European Tour among others.

This development, the PGA of Nigeria believes would enable it attract bigger and better sponsorship/partnership deals even as it promised to make probity, transparency and accountability its watch word from the funds generated; the association also believes that with regular and quality tournaments, its players would also have the opportunity of improving their games and ranking, playing among the bests of the world in golf.

Furthermore, amateur golf will feature in the Tour and youth will have the attention of the Tour for the development of the game.

Highlight of the occasion will be the investiture of Nigeria’s former President, by Goodluck Ebele Jonathan as the Grand Patron of the Association as well as the unveiling of the Nigeria Tour logo.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .