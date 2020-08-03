Olanrewaju Lawal

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors’ Forum (PGF) under the Chairmanship of Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has commiserated with Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, over the recent attack on his motorcade at Baga town, Kukawa local government of the state.

Special Adviser to Governor Bagudu, Mallam Yahyah Sarki in a statement issue on Monday in Birnin Kebbi, confirmed this and said that ,the Bagudu was accompanied by his Jigawa State counterpart, Alhaji Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar, during the solidarity visit to Maiduguri.

According to the statement, the progressive Governors’ Forum Chairman told the governor that, they were in the state to sympathise with the government and people of the state over the unfortunate attack.

Bagudu assured Zulum of the sustained support and solidarity of all the APC Progressive Governors and prayed God, to continue to protect the governor and his people.

“ We are in Borno today, on behalf of all our colleagues, to wish our brother and colleague, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum happy Sallah. Secondly, to show sympathy and express our commiseration on the incident that happened in Baga few days ago.

” May God continue to protect you and indeed all the people of Borno State and may He help us defeat these enemies within and outside.

” They have for over a decade now challenged our collective resolve, but they would not break us,” Governor Bagudu said.

He added, “On behalf of all our colleagues, I want to assure you and the good people of Borno, that we are on this together.

“I remember in our first visit how full of admiration and appreciation he was of all the security services who were putting their lives and otherwise in discomfort of protection of our people.

“Definitely if it is not over, frustration will set in, but, I believe this will only energise us to do better collectively. On behalf of all our colleagues, I urge you to keep doing what you’re doing, and may God, support you more, and may God show us the day that will come, we celebrate the end of this tragedy we have been facing.”

Governor Zulum while appreciating and thanking the entourage for the visit, told the visiting governors that he cannot afford to be silent in the midst of killings, because he has, by the oath he took on May 29, 2019, entered into a covenant with God, to defend the people of Borno.

Zulum also alleged sabotage in the prosecution of the war against insurgency in the northeast, stressing, ” the President needs to know the truth.”

“Let me also re-echo my previous position with respect to the insurgency in Borno State, I have said several times there is no doubt, the gravity of the insurgency cannot be compared with what had happened between 2011 – 2015.

“From 2015 to date, the President has done well, but the most important thing is, it’s good also to say the right thing. There is a sabotage in the system that will not allow the insurgency to end. The President has to know this important point.”

The Borno State Deputy Governor, Umar Usman Kadafur, former Governor Kashim Shettima, Senator Muhammad Ali Ndume and some members of the Borno State Executive Council witnessed the solidarity visit.