From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The face-off between the All Progressives Congress (APC) Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) and the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) over the conduct of the party’s national convention has claimed its first casualty following the resignation of the PGF Director General, Salihu Moh Lukman, on Monday.

Our correspondent gathered that the fate of the PGF DG was a subject of intense deliberation during the meeting of the APC governors on Sunday, resulting in what many speculated as forceful resignation.

Lukman has displayed a difficult stance on several issues concerning the ruling party previously and in recent times, resulting in his calling for the resignation of the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Committee for showing reluctance in the conduct of the party’s convention next month February as agreed by the governors.

Lukman had attacked virtually all the national leadership of the party, including Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) and most recently, the Governor Buni-led Caretaker Committee.

Only last week, Lukman, had while threatening the Caretaker Committee, urged the Secretary and Chairman to resign.

“In the event that the CECPC is unable to implement the decision to hold the Convention in February 2022, as decided, the leadership of the CECPC should honourably resign to save the APC, its leaders (including Progressive Governors) and members from the current spate of avoidable public embarrassment, simply because the leadership of the CECPC have decided to disrespect the decision to hold the APC national convention in February,” he charged.

Miffed by his endless attacks on the party, a group, under the umbrella of APC Youth Development and Solidarity Forum (APC-YDSF) had accused the DG of harbouring selfish interest that favours the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), warning that if he was not sacked immediately, the ruling party must be ready to face its consequences.

“As our Forum struggle to come to terms with the reality that the man who administers the umbrella body of APC governors is a mole within the party and being used by some forces to destroy our organization from inside, we find it pertinent to alert stakeholders to the dangers that the DG’s continued occupation of that office poses to the success of the APC in the months ahead.

“Our concern and resolve in this regard are borne out of the realization that aside from acting under inducement from external forces bent on destroying the APC, we have also become aware that Lukman is alleged to have received some dollars to import thugs into Abuja to disrupt the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC),” the statement read.

Although the information is still very sketchy on whether he was forced to resign by the governors during the meeting or he voluntarily resigned, however, the future of the DG seems to have been sealed before now as his continuation in the office has been created sharp division among the progressive governors.

A reliable source confided in our correspondent that while the majority of the governors opposed the pressure to force Lukman to resign, few of them were favourably disposed to his continuation.

All efforts to reach him to get his own side of the situation were abortive as his number was engaged.