From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Director General of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), Salihu Moh Lukman, has challenged members to push party’s leaders to respond to the reality facing the country and ensure that Nigerians appropriately take responsibility.

He also said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s leadership style will be a source of inspiration and encourage engagement to all APC leaders.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

He made the claim in a statement ahead of the launch of his new book, APC and Campaign for New Nigeria, explaining that it is part of the ongoing advocacy to support APC leaders with perspectives that highlight all the manifest challenges.

The PGF DG further noted in the statement he released in Abuja on Monday that issues in the publication attempt to provide contextual analysis of challenges of insecurity, national unity, party building and policy engagement.

“APC and Campaign for New Nigeria is part of the ongoing advocacy to support APC leaders with perspectives which highlight all the manifest challenges and what is required for the party to return to its founding vision of providing all the needed political leadership to change the country.

“Issues in the publication attempt to provide contextual analysis of challenges of insecurity, national unity, party building and policy engagement. Since the platform of engagement is APC, the advocacy is primarily to influence the development of APC as a political party.

“For APC to achieve the goal of producing a new Nigeria, it must be a party with a leadership that is united, disciplined, and respectful. Re-organising the structures of APC should make the party functionally active in facilitating negotiations among leaders at all levels and all agreements reached must be respected by all.

“It is the process of negotiating and implementing agreements reached, which should be respected by all that can produce a New Nigeria!

“The new Nigeria being envisioned therefore should be a liberal political environment, which should promote critical and selfless criticisms. In all of this, President Buhari’s leadership style remains a source of inspiration, which encourage engagement with all APC leaders.

“Take away President Buhari’s political leadership, the atmosphere in APC may be different and many of the perspectives being produced from within the party, may not have found expression or may have risked being condemned and individuals promoting them may have been restrained,” Salihu noted in the statement.

Explaining further, he wrote; “Campaigning for New Nigeria cannot be achieved by only lamenting about any failing or rationalising why we have what exist today. Members of APC should be able to push the leaders of the party to respond to the reality facing the country and ensure that Nigerians appropriately take responsibility.

“Nigerians must engage the issues with all the confidence that political leaders, especially President Buhari will favourably consider these proposals and strengthen the capacity of the party and its governments to mobilise Nigerians,” he said.

While giving more information about the new book, Salihu said: “The publication, APC and Campaign for New Nigeria will be coming out very soon. It is the fourth publication in the last two years aimed at critically evaluating political and governance initiatives in Nigeria under the APC-led government of President Buhari.

“Like previous three publications – Power of Possibility & Politics of Change in Nigeria, APC and Progressive Politics in Nigeria, APC’s Litmus Tests: Nigerian Democracy and Politics of Change – APC and Campaign for Nigeria is about engaging APC leaders to influence their political decisions in terms of the development of APC as a political party.

“With Foreword by Prof. Abiodun Alao, Professor of African Studies at King’s College, London and Programme Director, African Leadership Centre, chapters in the publication are series of interventions between July and November 2021. “Most of the interventions are responses to contemporary challenges, which often become the basis of excessive politicisation by opposition political parties and their supporters. Often, issues are presented very negatively by many Nigerians, which tend to both misrepresent the facts and misdirect the public. All the chapters speak to the need to create a new Nigeria, which is about peaceful co-existence, secure the country, tolerance and responsive politics, government and leaders.

“Once ready, the publication will be circulated both internally in APC and among all leaders at the national level and interested Nigerians. The publication will be used to further engage political leaders in the country, especially in terms of setting the right political agenda for 2023 campaigns and thereafter. The campaign for New Nigeria is about the future of the country and the guarantee of a good life for all Nigerian citizens.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

‘The publication is dedicated to all founding members of APC who have remained loyal to the party and its leadership with the firm belief that a New Nigeria is possible!,” the PGF DG noted in the statement.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .