Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Miffed by the recent attack on the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, a group, Edo APC Stakeholders, have threatened to institute legal action against the Director General APC Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), Salihu Moh. Lukman, if he failed to retract his allegations and tender apology within seven days.

Describing the DG’s allegations as malicious and insulting, the stakeholders threatened to expose all his alleged dealings with the Edo government.

In a statement by Francis Inegbeniki, Suleiman Bagudu, chairman and Secretary respectively, the group insisted that Lukman stopped to be PGF DG “the day he decided to market his soul to those who were afraid of the on-going reforms in the APC spearheaded by the Oshiomhole-led NWC.”

The group described him as a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) mole and called on the chairman of PGF to call him to order.

“He obviously has turned himself to a PDP man, masquerading as an associate of APC governors. For so long, we have kept quiet to his tantrums against the APC national chair, thinking that himself and his co-travelers, including Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki, would turn a new leaf but they have persisted in their evil plot against Oshiomhole…

“If his memo is not full of mischief and motivated by compromised conscience that was not out to promote reconciliation, he should not have sent it to the press before making it available to the Committee members.

“The point we make is that a memo he had prepared for the Bisi Akande Committee should not have gotten to the press before members of the Committee.

To appreciate how mischievous the so-called Lukman is, he delved into Edo State politics to appease his pay master when he claimed the national chairman is surrounded by sycophants in Edo as result of which he (national chairman) does not take advice.

“If he does not know, the biggest sycophants around Oshiomhole were his (Lukman’s) friends-Obaseki and Philip Shaibu-who are his links to Edo State Government House. These two people deceived Oshiomhole into giving them power and today they want to kill all the leaders in Edo due to their desperation for a second term.”