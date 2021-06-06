From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, Progressive governors, Ministers, National Assembly members, other important dignitaries and chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will on Friday assemble in Abuja for the launch of a book targetted at repositioning the ruling party.

Titled APC Litmus Tests, the launch of the book authored by the Director-General APC Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Mallam Salihu Moh. Lukman, will bring important dignitaries like former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the governor of Kaduna, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, PGF chairman, Atiku Bagudu, National Assembly makers, amonv others.

The statement issued in Abuja by Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu for the Organising Committee, revealed that the Public Presentation of the book, will take place on Friday, June I l , 2021.

According to the statement; “the book is a contribution to APC’s quest to bolster its democratic credentials towards engendering political stability, best practice, and good governance in Nigeria.

“It captures the distinctive progressive ethos and political worldview of APC as a bastion for national renaissance exemplified by patriotism and adherence to the rules of political engagements, and moral rectitude.

“There is no better time to put this book together as APC grapples with the nitty-gritty of formative challenges. This is coming at a period when APC leaders availed members of the Nigerian progressive family the opportunity to relaunch the party more surefootedly as Nigeria’s best vehicle to save Nigeria from the nagging socio-political uncertainties.

“The book contains submissions that speak directly to the existential challenges the APC is facing; it illustrates the collective desire for enduring and firmly rooted democratic practices anchored on the overarching requirement for unity of all party leaders; it examines the hurdles that the APC is facing in its nascent democratic journey and cut open the underbelly of the numerous drawbacks in the leadership that it currently offer the nation through the political instruments it is deploying as a party.

“It is an essential intervention at this critical turn as APC leaders and members embark on the important task of putting in place new leadership structures at all levels and in underlying what the future holds for the party in terms of laying a solid foundation for healthy contestations among varying interests and political players,” he noted the statement.

Reacting further, the organisers hinted that; “APC Litmus Tests is therefore, more than just a book. It is more of a workbook, standing at the intersection between the difficult past and the promising future. Its main agenda is to assist APC leaders and, indeed, all stakeholders in negotiating the next bend.

“Therefore, on behalf of the Planning Committee for the Book Presentation, we would be greatly honoured to invite the general public to the book presentation in Abuja.

“President Buhari will be the Special Guest of Honour. The Vice President Prof. Osibanjo, will be the Chief Guest of Honour and Chairman of occasion.

“APC Chairman, Mai Mala Buni, will be the host. Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, PGF led by Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Ministers, APC Senators and members of the House of the party, members of the House of Representatives will be the Guests of Honour.

“APC National Leader, Asiwaju Tinubu will be the Father of the day. Ambassador Fatima Balla will be the Mother of the day. Professor of Politics and Director for Africa and Asia, Prof. Adebayo O. Olukoshi, will present the Keynote Address. The book will be reviewed by His Excellency, Hope Uzodinma, Governor of Imo State and His Excellency, Nasir El-Rufai, Governor of Kaduna State, the statement read.