Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), has expressed shock over the death of the former Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi.

The Governors, in a condolence message signed by the Chairman of the Forum and Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu which was made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi by his Special Adviser on media,Mallam Yahyah Sarki on Friday.

According to the statement,: ” We received the death of His Excellency, Sen. Abiola Ajimobi with heavy heart and gratitude to Allah (SWT) for a life well blessed.

” We, the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), join the family, people and government of Oyo State and the nation to pray for the repose of the soul of our dear and beloved Sen. Abiola Ajimobi.

“His death is a loss to the nation and the Nigerian progressive community.”

The Forum prayed God Almighty to grant the family the fortitude to bear this heavy loss.

“May Allah rewards all the good work of Sen. Ajimobi, forgive his limitations, and bless what he left behind. May the soul of Sen. Abiola Ajimobi rest in peace.”