Governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress under the aegis of the Progressive Governors Forum have passed a vote of confidence on the Chairman, CECPC, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State and his Committee Members for their outstanding performance in rebuilding the party.

The Governors took the decision at a meeting in Abuja, Wednesday, presided by its Forum Chairman, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, commending Governor Buni for providing excellent leadership to the party at the most critical period.

PGF says the vote of confidence is imperative to encourage the leadership of the party to continue its strides in piloting her to its next level.

It would be recalled that the CECPC of the party under the leadership of Gov. Buni was put in place to strengthen the ruling party in the face of some challenges.

The Yobe State Governor and his CECPC Committee members have succeeded in attracting serving and former Governors, Senators, House of Representatives members as well as other notable opposition figures to the party. They have also helped in stabilizing the All Progressives Congress and midwife a successful membership drive to make the party the biggest in Africa.