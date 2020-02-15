Chris Morgan and Joe Praise will tomorrow bring down God’s glory with songs of worship at Miracle City, Omega Fire Ministries International (Noble Pavilion), Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Themed: “Greater Glory”, the ‘worship and wonders service’ parades men of God like Rev. Kingsley Aigbe as the guest minister, Rev. John Azia, the host, while Apostle Johnson Suleman is the General Overseer.

According to the host, the event would witness manifestation of God’s power, divine praises and miracles.