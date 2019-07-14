Residents and motorists in Port Harcourt City have commended the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for the commencement of preliminary works aimed at fulfilling the pledge of the Governor to construct a flyover at the Garrison Roundabout.

In his address after taking oath of office for a second term, Governor Wike announced that his administration would construct fly over bridges at Rumuokoro, Garrison and Artillery in Port Harcourt. The residents said that by taking steps to fulfill his pledge, Governor Wike has proved that the people were right to have re-elected him. A resident, Ifeanyi Nicholas noted that Governor Wike is working hard for the development of Rivers State and the construction of key infrastructure.

He said: “Mr. Projects is trying for the people of Rivers State. The fact that he is developing this flyover shows that he means well for the people of the state.”

Another resident, Ola Olaniyi said that the flyover is needed at this time to resolve the traffic congestion at the area. He thanked the Rivers State Governor for addressing the challenge.

Innocent Uya thanked Governor Wike for his commitment to making the lives of Rivers people easy.

He said: “We are happy that the governor is committed to making our lives easy. This flyover is necessary, especially that more Rivers people are buying vehicles in line with the growing economy.

“There is also the fundamental that all leaders continue to respect the purpose of their election by serving the people like Governor Wike”

Other respondents while thanking the Rivers State Governor for taking steps to construct the flyover, said they are looking forward to using the facility.

Enyinna Advance said: “It is a welcome development that the governor is taking steps to fulfill his pledge to the people because the roundabout at the place is becoming choked up.

“A new flyover at the Garrison roundabout will resolve the traffic gridlock along Aba Road and help us ease traffic on this important road,” he said.

Meanwhile, the peace meeting convened by Governor Wike between leaders of Mgbuesilaru community and Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC, yielded a positive result as the company finally paid the outstanding rent to the community in line with the Out of Court Settlement reached after the legal dispute which got up to the Supreme Court.

Eze Morgan Nwenenda Amadi, Eze Oha Okporo Okwurusi Clan in Obio Akpor Local Government Area confirmed that the payment was made by Shell on Friday, 12th July, 2019.

The Traditional Ruler said: “With Joy in my heart, I respectfully inform you that Shell paid our out of court settlement agreement arrears rent money yesterday Friday 12th July 2019.

“Consequently, all elders, Chiefs, Mgbuesilaru Town Council And youth executives will meet on Monday 15th July, 2019 by 8am at Okporo Okwurusi palace”.

He added that the “The community delegation will formally visit Obio Akpor LGA Chairman on Monday 15th July 2019 to brief and inform him of the sharing formula”.