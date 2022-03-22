By Christopher Oji

Police officers and men in Lagos and Ogun states under Zone ‘2’ Command have been warned not to be distracted by rumours of imminent strike being peddled by a faceless group trying to heat up the polity and bring the Nigeria Police into disrepute, while claiming to be fighting for salary increment implementation by the Federal Government.

Delivering a lecture to police officers and men of Ogun State and Lagos State, the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone ‘2’ Command, AIG Adeyinka Adeleke mni, described the strike threat as fake and appealed to officers to be calm, law-abiding, steer clear of mutinous action, be focused on their duties, and maintain the integrity of the Nigeria Police as a disciplined organisation with laid down rules and guidelines for addressing grievances, if any.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

AIG Adeleke told the officers during the lecture, at the Zone ‘2’ police headquarters, Onikan, Lagos, that the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, had put measures in place to ensure that policemen are comfortable, and he is seeing to the review of death benefits as well as welfare issues, including salary increment, pension, kits, etc.

He said the IGP has accelerated efforts to ensure the full implementation of the increment of salaries and allowances proposed by the President and approved by the Federal Executive Council, even as he continues to deliver on the provision of kits, accoutrements, body armour, the cooperative society’s housing scheme, the renovation of training schools, upgrade of police training curriculum, procurement, and deployment of technology to boost ICT-driven policing.