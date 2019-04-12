Plans are on for the fifth edition of the Nigeria Pharma Manufacturers’ Expo 2019 (NPME 2019). Tagged “the biggest international pharma manufacturing exhibition in Central and West Africa,” the event is billed for August 28 and 29, 2019, in Lagos.

The event will attract 200 exhibiting companies from six countries and nearly 10,000 pharma and related sectors’ trade professionals from across the region. With the theme: “Strategic Collaboration for Medicine Security, Affordability and National Sufficiency,” delegates are expected from Nigeria, Ghana, Chad, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Niger, Burkina Faso and Benin.

The expo committee of 12 members, has Dr. Fidelis Ayebae as chairman and members, including, Mr. Biola Adebayo, Mr. Kunle Abibu, Elder J.O. Ishola, Mrs. Nkeiru Okoro, Mrs. Pat Iloba, Mr. Patrick Adenika, Mr. Chukwutem Chukuka, Mr. Jacob Kurian, Mrs. Chika Udeozor, Mr. Paresh Jhurmarvala, and Mr. Frank Muonemeh, as the executive secretary. The committee has already started functioning with the announcement of the exhibition, as well as inviting expo participation and visitor registration.

According to Ayebae the exhibition will be a more mature event to businesses not only within Nigeria but also across the entire West African pharma market. NPME 2019 would be an event to update and upgrade the pharmaceuticals manufacturing technologies on bases of Attend-Explore-Evolve.

NPME 2019 is jointly organised by the Pharmaceuticals Manufacturers Group of the Manufacturers’ Association of Nigeria (PMG-MAN) and their partners.