From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A Pharmaceutical company at the weekend disclosed that it had rendered free services to Orphanage homes, NYSC, IDPs camps as well as attending to over 600 patients in some communities across the country.

Chairman, Tamar &Pharez pharmaceutical company, Dr.Friday Magaji disclosed this at the 10th anniversary celebration of the company in Kaduna.

Dr. Magaji also used the occasions to appeal to Nigerians to go for COVID-19 vaccination, saying, “it is a scientific based evidence which is also proven scientifically. So I urge Nigerians to take the vaccine. All my staff are going for the second round of the vaccination. It is important every Nigerian go for it”.

The pharmacist cum lawyer however, expressed gratitude to God for seeing the company through humble beginning to a success story of giant stride so far.

“We started with a pioneer staff strength of 19 in 2011. Today we have 30 products as against 12 products we had started.

“We have carried out free medical services across communities. We partner with charitable organizations to ameliorate health challenges.

“We donate our products to NYSC camps, IDPs camps, render medical services. We attended to 600 patients free of charge in Orakam community in Benue State. We are Committed to excellent pharmaceutical services. Recently we extended our services to orphanage homes

“We understand that ingratitude leads to destruction. Without God this company wouldn’t have attained this development so far. God has blessed us with medical professionals, honest distributors. And that is why we are where we are today after 10 years of existence.

“Tamar & Pharez Nig. Ltd (Pharmaceuticals), is a wholly private indigenous pharmaceutical company incorporated in Nigeria in 2011, for the purpose of providing high quality but affordable pharmaceutical products through innovation, motivation, workforce, and modern technology.

“We have an unwavering commitment to provide our customers with healthcare products and services of consistently high quality, made readily available at prices which create value for stakeholders. This we are doing in phases beginning with the importation and ethical distribution, with a view to graduating into local manufacture of our products as the next phase.

“We distribute products through our Medical Representatives. Our distribution network covers the entire country with a strong presence in major cities of Nigeria”. Dr. Magaji said.

Highlights of the event was the presentation of awards to some deserving staff for commitment to duty.

