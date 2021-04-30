From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria on Friday announced the sealed off of no fewer than 299 of pharmacies and patent Medicine shops in Sokoto state.

Registrar of the Council, Pharmacist Elijah Mohammed, stated this while briefing Journalists in Sokoto, at the end of one-week enforcement exercise in the State.

Mohammed who was represented by the Council’s Director of Enforcement, Pharmacist Stephen Esumobi said the council also arrested two defaulters with gravity offences.

Mohammed explained that various offences committed include non registration with the council, failure to renew premises licence, dispensing ethical and poor storage and sanitary conditions among others.

He said the aim of the enforcement exercise was to ensure that all premises where medicines are sold are registered, having fulfilled conditions with respect to location, storage facilities, environment, documentation and personnel.

“A total of 536 premises comprising 90 Pharmacies and 446 Patent Medicine Shops were listed. A total of 299 premises made up of 37 Pharmacies and 262 Patent Medicine Shops Were sealed for various offences.

Mohammed explained the sanctioned premises do not have appropriate storage facilities thereby exposing medicines to harsh environmental factors like high temperature, humidity and sunlight, adding that such conditions cause degradation of medicines thus making many of them unsuitable for human consumption.

He said the council’s nationwide enforcement exercise was to ensure that standards are maintained in all premises where medicines are sold across the country.

“This has become necessary because the activities of medicine dealers in unregistered outlets within and outside the open drug markets constitute a threat to public health and national security.” Mohammed said.

The PCN boss however advised the public to purchase their medicines from licenced Pharmacies and simple household remedies from licenced Patent and Propriety Medicines Vendors shops.