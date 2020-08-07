Christopher Oji

A Pharmacist, Bassey Asuquo, has allegedly died during a sex romp with a lady in a hotel room in Lagos.

Azuquo slumped and died on top of the yet to be identified Commercial sex worker.

The unfortunate incident which occurred on Friday, July 31, in a Brothel,TinuBola Bar and Restaurant, on Old Akesan road, Egan-Igando .

The incident threw the entire staff of the hotel into instant panic. The hotel turned a meca of sort as people stormed the place to catch a glimpse of the deceased.

It was gathered that the yet to be indetified commercial sex worker bolted away when she discovered that the pharmacist had died.

Witnesses, revealed that it took the timely intervention of the police, led by the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, CSP Taiwo Kasumu, to disperse the tumultuous crowd ,before the deceased was evacuated to the mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

Meanwhile, two persons have been quizzed by the police over the death of the pharmacist.

The police said that a packet of cigarette and an inhaler were found in the pocket of the deceased.

The police said the deceased and a lady checked into the hotel on thursday evening and were there till Friday when the body of the deceased was found.

The manager who narated his telephone conversation with the prostitute to an eyewitness (who pleaded anonymity), stated that the Commercial sex worker, who was being lured to come back to the hotel, added after giving her own account, that “I have gone very very far…..”, suggesting that she was beyond the reach of the police.

As at the time of filing this report,the deceased father was making frantic efforts to be allowed to carry his dead sons, even as Igando police Division was said to have held the Manager and security guard in custody for useful information, while the case was said to have been transferred to the Homicide Unit, at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCID), Panti, Yaba, for discreet investigation.