From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Pharmacists’ Council of Nigeria (PCN) has announced an upward review of the processing fee for the issuance of letters of good standing of pharmaceutical premises from N30,000.00 to N100,000.00, with effect from January.

PCN Registrar Elijah Mohammed confirmed in a statement that the upward review of the processing fee was due to the rise in associated costs of processing the letters.

He announced that the processing of applications for registration and issuance of 2022 Pharmacists and premises licences have begun, and will run until March 31.

He confirmed that fines for late registration/renewal would be applied after March 31, 2022, deadline.

Mohammed said the Council has observed increasing dispute between registered pharmacists over the location of practice, and the governing council has decided that henceforth, in the event of a dispute over the distance between an existing pharmacy and a proposed pharmacy, the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the report of a registered land surveyor that is acceptable to both parties may be used to resolve the issue.

The Council Registrar disclosed that in the month of January 2022, a total of 176 fresh pharmacy graduates from the faculty of pharmacy/pharmaceutical sciences, University of Jos and Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, were inducted into the pharmacy profession.

He also confirmed that re-accreditation visit was paid to the faculty of pharmaceutical sciences, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State, as well as the faculty of pharmacy, University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, in addition to an advisory visit that was also paid to the David Nweze Umahi University of Medical Sciences, Uburu, Ebonyi State.

Meanwhile, he announced that the first cycle of the Pre-Registration Examination for Pharmacists (PEP) has been scheduled for March 19, 2022, thus urging candidates who wish to register for the examination to register before the deadline.