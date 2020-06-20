Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria (PCN) said it has fine-tuned modalities that would effectively address challenges affecting pharmacy education, training and practice in the country.

Additionally, the Council said the modalities will also address challenges associated with internship placement of young pharmacists, foreign graduate orientation programme , functions of the governing council itself , examination of pharmacists after internship and the chaotic drug distribution chain among others.

Prof. Ahmed Tijjani Mora, made the promise in Abuja, after taking oath of office as the new Chairman, governing council of PCN.

He said it was worrisome that many young pharmacists after induction and administration of oath of pharmacy do not find place for internship and continue to struggle and go round for months on end.

To this end, he disclosed that committees have been set up to address the identified challenges, “so that by the time students are administered the oath, they already know where they will be doing their internship.”

Registrar of the PCN, Elijah Mohammed, described the inauguration of the council as a welcome development, promising that the council will work with the new governing council to move the profession forward.

Minister of health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, on Monday, inaugurated the governing council of the PCN, with charge to provide guidance and direction for the efficient discharge of the functions of the council as stipulated in its enabling Act.

He added: “The Governing Council is also to ensure that it aligns its functions with the vision of President Muhammad Buhari, for the country on health as spelt out in the 2nd edition of the National Strategic Health Development Plan (2018 – 2020).

Dr Ehanire said that PCN is vital to the health care system as reflected in its function in the regulation of the training of pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and the practice of the pharmacy profession.