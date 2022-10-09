From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) has said unauthorized sale of medicines of abuse by Patient Medicines Vendors and unregistered premises helps to fuel insecurity in the country even as it sealed 311 premises in Kogi State for failure to comply with the council’s rules and regulations .

The Director and Head of Enforcement Department, Stephen Esumobi disclosed this while speaking with newsmen at the weekend in Lokoja over the weekend

He stated that it has become necessary for the PCN to step up its enforcement activities to ensure that medicines remain safe, effective and of good quality as they move from one level of the distribution chain to another until they get to consumers.

While expressing worry that some Patient Medicines dealers could barely read or write and wonder how they could dispense medicines correctly, he also said instead of some of them to come directly to the PCN for their registrations and renewal of licence , they went through their unions, some of which he said may not acquaint them with necessary detail information

According to him, the PCN enforcement teams have been in the State since the beginning of the week as part of efforts to streamline the drug distribution system.

He pointed out that it was observed that so many premises in the State still operate in the branch of registrations , adding that these premises operate without registration with PCN while others have failed to renew their premises licence.

He said that at the end of the exercise a total of 390 premises were visited, comprising 342 Patent Medicines Stores and forty 48 Pharmacies.

“A total of three hundred and eleven (311) premises were sealed comprising of fifteen (15) pharmacies and two hundred and ninety six (296) Patent Medicines Stores. A total of two compliance directives were issued while three patent medicine vendors were arrested for breaking PCN seals.

“Most of the premises were sealed for offences which include operating without registration or renewal of premises certificates, unauthorized sale of performance enhancing drugs and medicines of abuse, poor access control to the poison cupboard, registration of premises by personnel working in the health institution within and outside the state ,stocking and and sale of prescription and other ethical products by the patent medicines vendors among others” the directed stated.

He therefore advised the public to source all drug needs from the registered and currently licenced pharmacies and over -the – counter medicines from the registered patent medicine shops.