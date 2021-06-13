From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) has sealed 305 premises of pharmacies and patent shops in Kebbi State over their inability to register with the Council and operating without a license.

Registrar of the Council Elijah Mohammed, who confirmed this in Birnin Kebbi while briefing reporters about their national team enforcement activities in the state, disclosed that they visited 16 local government areas of the state during their inspection.

‘The local government areas visited include Birnin Kebbi, Jega, Maiyama, Suru, Yauru, Koko/Besse,

Argungu,Augie,Area,Zuru,Gwandu,Aliero,Bubza,Kalgo,Bagudo and Fakai.

‘At the of the enforcement exercise, a total of 508 premises, comprising 42 pharmacies and 466 patent medicine shops were visited. A total of 305 premises made up of 20 Pharmacies and 285 patent medicine shops were sealed for various offences.

‘Some of which includes; operating without registration with Pharmacists Council of Nigeria, failure to renew premises license, dispensing ethical products without the supervision of a pharmacist, poor storage and sanitary conditions among others while a total of seven pharmacies and patent medicine shops were issued compliance directives.’

Muhammed, who was represented by the Director Enforcement of PCN, Pharm Stephen Esumobi, out of the number of sealed premises, a total of 120 have been unsealed after complied with the Council directives.

He explained that the Kebbi State office of the Council is doing its best within their power to assist owners of the premises who are ready to comply with the regulations.

‘Members of the public are advised to purchase their medicines from the licensed Patent and Propriety Medicines Vendor’s Shops.’

He added that those patent medicine shops found with narcotic drugs would be handed over to the NDLEA for proper prosecution.