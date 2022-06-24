From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) said on Friday, that its enforcement team has sealed 358 pharmaceutical premises and patent medicine shops operating in different locations in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It said the number comprises of 90 pharmacies and 268 patent medicine shops, and they were sealed for various offences some of which include operating without registration with the Council.

PCN Registrar, Ibrahim Babashehu Ahmed, told journalists at a press conference in Abuja, that some of the sealed premises were found wanting in areas of license renewal, dispensing ethical products without the supervision of a pharmacist, poor storage and sanitary conditions among others.

He also confirmed that five pharmacies and patent medicine shops were issued compliance directives, while four patent medicine vendors were arrested for breaking PCN seals and one for displaying fake patent medicines vendor licence in his shop.

He confirmed that the Abuja zonal office of the PCN has been directed to give necessary guidance to all those wishing to engage in pharmaceutical businesses within the FCT to ensure that they do so in line with the laws and regulations regarding the endeavour.

He also advised Nigerians to purchase their medicines from licensed pharmacies and simple household remedies from llcensed patent and propriety medicines vendors’ shops, urging them to always watch out for licenses or evidence of registration of the premises which are expected to be conspicuously displayed within the premises.

Meanwhile, the PCN boss confirmed that efforts are ongoing to ensure that all medicine dealers in open drug markets across the country are relocated to Coordinated Wholesale Centres (CWCs) in line with the National Drug Distribution Guidelines (NDDG).

He said that PCN is currently partnering with the states government where these market are located to ensure that success is achieved.

He, therefore, commended the Anambra state Governor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, for performing the ground breaking ceremony at the approved site of the new CWC in Oba where medicine dealers in the head bridge market, Onitsha, would be relocated to.

He assured that PCN will render all technical and regulatory assistance to ensure that the project is completed within the stipulated two years projected by the developers.