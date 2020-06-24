Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) has called on Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, to take urgent steps to stem rising cases of deadly attacks on pharmacy premises in the country.

The call was made by the ACPN, the umbrella body of registered community pharmacists in Nigeria, in the wake of the gruesome murder of its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Sunday Ike in Abuja.

A statement jointly signed by Chairman of ACPN, Sam Adekola and National Secretary, Bose Idowu respectively, said Ike was murdered on Friday, June 19, at Suncell Pharmacy, 3rd Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

ACPN alleged that some of the incidents involving the murder of pharmacists were not successful resolved by the police and called on President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the IGP to ensure that the killers of Ike were brought to book.

“Ike, a diligent and passionate community pharmacist, was on duty as a frontline health worker rendering pharmaceutical care services through vital interventionist measures calculated to save other people’s lives when sons and agents of darkness cut short his promising life right in the precincts of his workplace. The waste of valuable human resource at a time the nation continues to search for its best hands to salvage the remains of the country economically, politically and socio-culturally. The Police, Department of State Security and other arms of law enforcement agents should as a matter of urgency note the ugly and disturbing trend and initiate action to end it,” the union said.