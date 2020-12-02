Mike Pius

National Chairman of the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN), Samuel Adekola, has called on the Federal Government to develop appropriate legal and regulatory framework for community pharmacies in Nigeria as in other parts of the world.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the annual national conference of ACPN in Abuja, Adekola said the benefits of community pharmacies as primary healthcare delivery facilities would be maximised if the authorities unlock the pool of potential inherent in the class of healthcare providers.

According to him, the country would achieve universal health coverage through appropriate assessment and full utilisation of every strata of healthcare delivery system in Nigeria, including community pharmacists.

Adekola, who identified lack of basic infrastructure to unfriendly government regulatory policies like multiple taxation as some of the challenges Nigerian Community Pharmacists are facing in the country, appealed for the inclusion of community pharmacists in the National Emergency Medical Treatment Committee as well as in the states and the full incorporation of community pharmacy in the National Health Insurance Scheme as it is done in other climes.