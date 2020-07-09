Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Pharmacists under the umbrella of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), have outrightly rejected the appointment of Ahmed Tijjani Mora as the Chairman, Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria (PCN).

The expressed their rejection with a peaceful protest at the headquarters of the Federal Ministry of Health in Abuja, with placards bearing different inscriptions, demanding immediate reversal of the decision.

The National Secretary of PSN, Emeka Duru, who led the protest was unhappy that the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, ignored all the agitations and complaints of the Pharmacists concerning the ineligibility of Mora and went ahead to inaugurate him as Chairman of PCN.

He said: “We rejected the appointment of Mora for the following reasons; firstly, he is presently on the Roll of Dishonour of PSN after being stripped of the Fellowship of the PSN, leading to the automatic suspension of his Membership of PSN since 2009. We asked, how can a person who is technically suspended in the relevant profession (Pharmacy) be appointed Chief Regulator of the same profession?.

Secondly, he is said to have emerged Professor of Clinical Pharmacy after

six years of emerging a full-time academic from 2012 to 2017. For a man who claims to have a Ph.D in Management, how did he suddenly become a Professor of Clinical Pharmacy in Nigeria?.

“Thirdly, there is evidence based clarification that Mora falsified, to his personal advantage, some existing Pharmacy and Drug laws which certainly is not in public interest.

“We strongly urged you, gentlemen of the press, to conduct investigations into the

career profile of Mora and the vicious cycle of inglorious exit he has always encountered. Specifically, find out the circumstances of his exit as Director of Pharmaceutical Services in Kaduna State, Managing Director, Zaria Pharmaceuticals Ltd; Registrar/Secretary, PCN; and Dean, Faculty of Pharmacy, Kaduna State University.”

The pharmacists, however, insisted that they would not relent in their call for the removal of Mora as PCN Chairman until the needful is done by the Minister of Health.