From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Pharmacists across the country have called on the state and federal governments to pay maximum attention to providing better conditions of service to health workers in the country to enhance optimal productivity.

The National Chairman, Association of Hospital and Administrative Pharmacists of Nigeria, Mr Olabode Ogunjemiyo, made the call Monday during a scientific conference in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital.

Mr Ogunjemiyo stated that one of the lessons learned from the experience of the COVID 19 pandemic was the need for the leaders to look inwards and commit substantial resources to the development of indigenous pharmaceutical products instead of depending on foreign aid.

He also stated that between January and July, over 200 pharmacists have left the country for foreign lands due to poor conditions of service and insecurity.

Activities lined up for the conference include provision of free medical service to over 1000 residents of Nasarawa state and campaigns against drug abuse led by the wife of the Nasarawa State Governor, Hajiya Silifat Sule.

The theme of the conference is “COVID 19 Experience: Examining The Role of Health-System Pharmacists”.

