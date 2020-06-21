Agatha Emeadi

The Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) has threatened to boycott all activities of the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) in protest against the appointment of Mr. Ahmed Tijjani Mora as Chairman of newly inaugurated governing council.

In a statement signed by its President, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa and eight other past presidents, the union said Mora was not qualified to head a body as important as PCN.

“It is unimaginable that the government approved the appointment of such a person as Chairman of an agency that regulates and controls the profession of pharmacy in Nigeria,” it stated.

This is even as the group condemned the role of the Hon. Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Enahire, “who shunned entreaties to be rationale and responsible in the bid to restore the full complement of the value chain in pharmaceutical services in our country.”

The PSN, therefore, threatened to direct all its members across the country to boycott all PCN organized activities in the country in protest against the appointment of Mr. Mora as the head of the Pharmacists Council.