Fast rising singer, PhashyO (Olayinka Oluwaseyi Fashola) says he is determined to make 2020 the year he rules the Nigerian music scene.

In a chat with Entertainer, he said: “My latest single, She No Believe is currently on massive rotation and is a favourite of OAPs and DJs. Ever since it was released, the response has been overwhelming! 2020 is my year; the year I will rule the music industry. ”

Born in the early 1990s, he is an indigene of Isale Gangan Lagos Island, Lagos. Among others he is an Afro pop/R&B artist, songwriter, mix and mastering Engineer and model who says he just might go into acting someday.

As the last child from a family of three, he has always had a passion for music since when he was a kid and his favorite artistes were Sir Shina Peters and King Sunny Ade.

He started his musical career professionally in 2010 as a mix and mastering engineer and released his first single in 2017 entitled Some Senses.

He has featured in several shows in Lagos and other states as well and graduated from Olabisi Onabanjo University Ago Iwoye, Ogun State, with a degree in Public Administration. He later proceeded to the National Broadcast Academy to obtain a certificate in Digital Studio Management and had his internship at Eko FM and Bond FM.