Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (PHCCIMA) has said that Rivers State is safe for business activities.

Director General of PHCCIMA, Erasmus Chukunda, made this declaration when at the Institute of Director (IoD) Nigeria, Port Harcourt Zone, Rivers State meeting.

Chukunda in his paper presentation as the Guest Speaker said Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration had created a business-friendly environment for investors and investment.

He disclosed that the 2019 PHCCIMA flagship event, the 15th Port Harcourt International Trade Fair, would take place at the Obi Wali International Conference Centre from December 6.

“The emphasis of the international trade fair is to tell the business community that Rivers State is safe for business and to change the ugly narrative,” he said.

According to him, over 200,000 visitors would be expected at the trade fair and Rivers youths would be engaged to reduce crime wave.

“We believe in the Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce and industry that the future of the country is in the hands of the children”, he added.