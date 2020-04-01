Comrade Ufeme Toka, Chairman, Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN), Retirees Association, Rivers branch on Wednesday called on Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) to pay over 100 of his members.

Toka told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that his members had not been paid their pensions since November 2019.

He explained that they had made official complaints on several occasions to the Director PHCN Pensions in PTAD without any positive result.

“We cry out to our paymasters, Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) over 100 pensioners not paid since Nov. 2019.

“We have sent the list they asked us to send concerning those affected, especially those using Polaris Bank, and yet nobody is paid since then leading to deaths and health crisis,” Toka said.

The chairman, who called on Nigerians to help them appeal to PTAD, described the development as highest level of administrative negligence.

He wondered how veterans of National development could be denied their pensions without any reason or concrete explanation.

According to him, many of those affected are blind, physically demobilised due to stroke or other disabilities.

Toka, however, urged the Federal Government to come to their rescue by urgently directing PTAD to pay their members. (NAN)