As part of its corporate social responsibility, PHD Nigeria celebrated its Big Hug Day by partnering with the Wives Roundtable Foundation to empower five mothers. The beneficiaries would be set up with businesses and follow through a process of counselling, education and mentorship to help grow their businesses.

PHD’s Big Hug charity initiative reflects the agency’s belief that generosity, community spirit and offering to help without being asked are essential characteristics. Since launching Big Hug in 2011, to celebrate PHD Global turning 21, PHD agencies have raised millions in cash donations and contributed thousands of hours to good causes around the world.

This year, the organisation is partnering with the Wives Roundtable Foundation to empower women. It said the role of mothers in the growth of society cannot be over-emphasised and as enshrined in the Big Hug, it is using the partnership to extend hugs to the selected mothers.

“In 2017, PHD partnered with Patrick Speech & Language Centre to organise a talent show for kids living with Autism. The aim of the show was to: increase people’s knowledge about Autism in Nigeria; create awareness that there is a centre in Nigeria that can help; demonstrate that the kids have talents; and show that a child living with Autism can indeed be helped to live a normal life and be integrated into mainstream schooling,” the group said.

In 2018, PHD made several resource donations to specific educational institutions.

“We believe that knowledge is key in unlocking potential. As the students of these higher institutions prepared to take on the outside world, it was important they were equipped with the knowledge of exactly how the world works.

“We, therefore, partnered with the Teju Babyface Foundation to donate copies of the book “Secrets of the Streets” to young students looking to going into arts and entertainment.”

PHD is today one of the world’s fastest growing and most awarded media and communication agency network. It is reputed as an innovator in communications planning and buying across broadcast, print, digital, mobile, social and emerging media. The network is part of the Omnicom Media Group, a division of Omnicom Group Incorporated.