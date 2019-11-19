The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) has warned people trading under high tension electric wires in Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River and Rivers to desist from the act.

Mr John Onyi, Manager of Corporate Communications, PHED, gave the warning in a statement in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

Onyi, who made the appeal during a public awareness campaign organised by the company, also urged the people against erecting structures under high tension lines.

“People should stop trading and erecting structures under high power lines as many lives have been lost due to non-adherence to safety standards.

“In October, a 14-year-old boy lost his life when a line snapped on Abuloma 11KV feeder and rested on top of the building he was in.

The spokesman noted that a safe distance from 11KV feeder was 5.5 metres while the distance from 33KV power lines was 12.5 metres.

“On tolerance, the safe distance for 132kv lines is 25 metres while 0.415kv line is 1.5 metres.

“However, we are dismayed that members of the public have habitually jettisoned the safety rules and regulations.

“So, PHED is calling for concerted effort with relevant authorities to enforce safety standards in order to save lives,” he said.

Onyi said the company was currently carrying out door-to-door safety awareness campaign to discourage the people from trading and living under high tension lines.

According to him, the company should not be held responsible in the event of loss of lives or injury caused by electricity shocks from such power lines.