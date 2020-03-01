Founder and Chairman of Pro-Value Humanity Foundation (PHF), Dr Obiora Okonkwo, has inaugurated the PHF Centres for Community Service to provide information, referral and supportive services to residents of Anambra State.

The Centres, located across the state, would provide the opportunity for residents to act as vital members of the community, share their resources with others, as well as develop skills and leadership abilities while creating meaningful social change.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Dr Okonkwo reminded the first group of volunteers that community service was work done by a person or group of people that benefits other, adding that it could help any group of people in need such as children, senior citizens, people with disabilities, among others.

He stated that PHF efforts would lead to the transformation of the society where community service is performed for a variety of reasons, including work requirements, a substitution of criminal justice sanctions, requirements of a school or class, and requisites for the receipt of certain benefits.

According to the PHF Executive Director, Chizoba Nnagbo: “Through a team of volunteers, staff, and partnerships with community groups, the Centre helps coordinate a wide range of activities such as delivering meals and gifts to patients at a local hospital, registering people to vote, teaching computer skills to the elderly, and cleaning up trash at a community event.

“Our volunteers participate in community service because they enjoy helping others and improving their community. They also recognize that volunteering can provide a healthy boost to self-confidence, self-esteem, and life satisfaction.”

The executive director explained that “Pro-Value Humanity Foundation (PHF) is a not-for-profit and non-governmental organization dedicated to transforming the society by reorienting values for authentic human development. We provide social influencers, business managers and future leaders with quality training to develop their skills to be exceptional and change agents.

“PHF focuses on people and believe in authentic human development to serve as change agent in the society. We achieve this through capacity building and training, mobilization and incubation of resources of organizations, and partnership with local and international human development organizations with which it shares similar ideology.”