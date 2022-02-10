From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Succour came the way of 69 Indigent undergraduates of University of Nigeria Nsukka of Delta State origin as they received scholarship awards of N50,000 cash each from a philanthropist.

Prof Charles Igwe, UNN Vice Chancellor, in a remark on Thursday in Nsukka, while presenting the scholarship certificate and N50,000 cash to the beneficiaries, thanked the donor, Chief Jude Ozah, the “Isagba of Ogbashi-Uku kingdom” in Delta State, for investing in education.

Igwe, who was represented by Prof Uju Muo, the Director of Academic Planning in the university, urged the beneficiaries to use the money for what it was meant for in order to encourage the donor and others to invest more in education.

“I commend the donor for assisting these indigent under-graduates from his state to enable them to graduate on their course of study.

“The beneficiaries should use the money for the purpose it is meant for as well as strive to make first-class on graduation to encourage the philanthropist to invest more in education.

The VC commended Prof Aloysius Okolie, Dean, Faculty of Social Science in UNN who attracted the scholarship fund last year, when the donor came to the university to chair a public lecture.

Earlier in his welcome address, Prof Okolie said that the donor had in April 2021 while chairing a public lecture of the faculty of social sciences of UNN instituted the scholarship.

“During the 2021 faculty public lecture, Chief Ozah, among other things, announced that he would institute a 10 million Naira revolving scholarship scheme for indigent students from Delta State to be known and called Chief DrJude & Yolanda Ndudi Ozah Scholarship Scheme.

“He redeemed the pledge within 4 days and we are eternally grateful to him for the generosity, philanthropy and favourable disposition toward the faculty and UNN.

“We thank him for this rare sacrifice and huge investments on the poor,” he said.

Okoliesaid further that he had pleaded with the donor to expand the number of beneficiaries and reduced the actual sum to be presented which he graciously approved the presentation of scholarship award to 68 deserving students.

“We shall therefore present N50,000 only to each of the students, amounting to N3,400,000 only.

“By April 2022 the committee shall select new award is that will receive scholarships for school, sundry fees and upkeep,” he said.

The Dean, commending Mr Anthony Okolie, the chairman of the five-man Chief Jude Ozah scholarship committee for demonstrating transparency, honesty and integrity in administering the process, urged indigent students from Delta state to apply and harvest the opportunity.

In his remark, Anthony thanked the donor, school administration, Dean and Associate Dean of the Faculty creating the enabling environment and support for the award.

“The screening committee charged with the responsibility of determining indigent delta student was set up with the mandate of demonstrating honesty transparency, equity justice fairness probity and accountability in the selection of recipients for the award.

“I am glad that the committee demonstrated a high level of all-inclusiveness in the selection process subject to the final approval by the donor.

“I thank the donor, school administration, Dean of the faculty for creating enabling environment and support for this award,” he said.

Anthony while congratulating the beneficiaries encourage them to always be of good behaviour throughout their stay in the institution and reciprocate p the gesture by putting in their best and coming out from the institution with flying colours.

Speaking on behalf of other beneficiaries, Courage Onovieraye from Ughelli South LGA, a 300 level student of the Department of Accountancy, thanked the donor and promised that they would study hard in order to make good results on graduation.

“Our prayer for the donor is that God will replenish his pocket in billionfold, for putting smiles on the faces of the poor,” she said