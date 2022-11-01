The founder of Roy Foundation, Dr. Roy Nwakamma has been bestowed with Outstanding Community Service Award by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) South East zone.

Dr.Nwakamma ,a Pharmacist was conferred with award during the Nigeria Union of Journalists ( NUJ) South East zonal Summit / Awards held in Enugu with theme: “South East in Geo -Politics of Nigeria, Yesterday ,Today and Tomorrow”

Presenting the award to him, the Vice President of NUJ South East Zone Comrade Emmanuel Ifesinachi commended Dr. Roy Nwakamma the founder of Roy Foundation for his Empowerment programmes and for being media friendly.

Comrade Ifesinachi noted that the award was given to him for the great impact he is making in touching lives with particular reference to the empowerment he did for nine of his ex- classmates of Government Secondary School Owerri this year with total cost a of eight million and fifty five thousand naira.

He encouraged him not to relent as people like him are rare and a blessing to mankind.

Responding to the prestigious award given to him, Dr.Roy Nwakamma thanked the leadership of South East of the NUJ for finding him worthy to be honoured with such award from such noble and professional organisation.

Dr Nwakamma who said that he is dedicating the award to God for giving him the resources to be a blessing to humanity and also to the poor masses who are in dire need of empowerment to make a living.

The United States of America trained pharmacist urges all Nigerians with the resources to assist especially the youths through economic empowerment and skills acquisition, as that would help in reducing the prevailing poverty and crimes in the country.

Prominent personalities who attended the two – Day includes Senator Enyinna Abaribe,who was the key note speaker, HRH Igwe Lawrence Agubuzu royal father of the day, His Grace Most Revd. Emmanuel Chukwuma spiritual father of the day, Chief John Nnia Nwodo,the immediate past President – General of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide chairman of the occasion, Chief Chris Isiguzo the NUJ President was the chief host.