George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Twenty – five less privileged persons were given N50, 000 by Lady Roseanne Obilo, a United States based philanthropist to enable them to start up petty trading.

This is just as Obilo urged both state and Federal governments to create employments for youths to reduce restivesness and crime.

Speaking to journalists at Umuchieze – Obollo in Isiala Mbano Council, yestetday ,Lady Obilo said that beneficiaries were carefully selected from different parts of the state and were given the N50,000 to either start a business, or add the amount to grow an existing business.

Obilo said she undertook the empowerment programme based on the inspiration to reach out to the needy and offer good life to the downtrodden.

Obilo decried the high rate of poverty and unemployment in the country and urged the government and all concerned to do something to remedy the situations.